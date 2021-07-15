Altoona man convicted of arson to his own home

Image is the mugshot of Jarrett Aungst of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–An Altoona man convicted in April of burning down his former home will spend between 5 and 20 years in prison.

According to police, 39-year-old Jarrett Aungst torched his former home at 3816 W. Chestnut Avenue in the early hours of June 9, 2019.

Aungst told police at the time he was struggling with drug addiction, had recently divorced and the house held a lot of bad memories for him, so he turned on the gas grill on the porch and walked away.

According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, a Blair County judge sentenced Aungst to between 5 and 20 years in prison with 20 years probation when he gets out.