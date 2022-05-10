BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly strangled a woman and threatened to kill her.

Preston Dean Glasgow, 24, has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and escaping police on Saturday, May 7.

A woman told police that Glasgow choked her at a home on the 500 block of Crawford Avenue. When police arrived, they said the woman was crying on the steps and had red marks near the top of her neck and bottom of her chin.

The woman told police that Glasgow had strangled her after she wouldn’t give him the password to her cell phone. The victim said she and Glasgow had been separated for about a month but Glasgow was still living with her.

Glasgow allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat and screamed “I am going to f***ing kill you!” After about 10 seconds, he let go and she tried to walk away but he grabbed her arm and pulled it behind her back, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the charges filed.

Police interviewed Glasgow, who said he might have pushed the victim back by her neck. Police said Glasgow took off running after he was granted permission to say goodbye to his children inside the home.

Officers chased Glasgow onto the 400 block of Crawford Avenue where they found him hiding in a bush and he was taken into custody.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Glasgow had his preliminary arraignment on May 7 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18. He’s currently being held in the Blair County Prison unable to post bail.