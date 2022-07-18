ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a woman said he hit her and a two-year-old child.

Trey Greene, 23, was arrested on Friday, July 15 after he had an argument with the woman at a home along Beech Avenue, according to Altoona police. An older child in the home told police Greene slapped the two-year-old toddler twice prior to the argument for not lying down.

A red mark by the child’s left ear and bruising near the mouth was reportedly visible, according to court documents.

When questioned by police, the woman said Greene also hit her in the face during an argument about their relationship while she was talking on the phone. Greene told police he was upset during the argument and hit the woman on accident while he was swinging his arms.

A gash was reportedly seen over the woman’s left eye and was swollen shut. She was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

During Greene’s arrest, police noted a glass smoking device for marijuana was found in his pants pocket.

Greene was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. He was placed on $15,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.