BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was sent to Blair County Prison after police said he attempted to sell handguns illegally.

The Blair County Drug Taskforce arrived at a trailer home along Braim Lane in Frankstown Township on March 21 to serve a felony arrest warrant for a man inside.

Outside of the home Allen Poorman, 47, was standing by a truck along with another man. Both men fled when officers arrived. The man Poorman was with was later taken into custody and questioned by police.

The man told police Poorman brought three handguns to the home intending to sell them to him. A woman involved in the drug arrest police were initially at the home for also told police Poorman had shown her the firearms and called them “ghost guns.”

Police found the handguns inside a black duffel bag belonging to Poorman which was sitting on the ground in front of a truck. The firearms consisted of a 22 caliber revolver, a 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a 25 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Two grenades were also reportedly found in the bag which prompted officers to stop the search until proper authorities arrived.

Poorman was wanted on multiple criminal and bench warrants that included an aggravated assault, an indecent assault and a forgery case. He also had an active warrant for this arrest by state police after he fled during a traffic stop on Jan. 8.

In addition to charges stemming from the Jan. 8 incident, Poorman now faces several felony charges including possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, possession of prohibited offensive weapons and flight to avoid apprehension.

He’s being held on a combined $175,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.