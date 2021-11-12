Altoona man charged with rape of 12-year-old boy

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is facing rape and other sexual assault charges after police say he allegedly raped a 12-year-old boy in September.

Police arrived on the 100 block of 6th Street on Sept. 16 at 7:16 p.m. for a report of teens who were physically fighting. Police spoke with one teen who said the fight started because 18-year-old Austin Cooper sexually assaulted a young boy, according to the complaint

The mother of the victim told police that Cooper was staying with the family because he was homeless, but he moved out on Sept. 15th. When she was cleaning the room Cooper was staying in, she found her child’s underwear with a condom wrapper inside of them, according to police.

In an interview, the victim told police that Cooper called him over to his bedroom and asked him “do you want to do something,” before telling him to remove his pants and promising him electronics if he did. According to police, Cooper then proceeded to rape him with a condom on.

The victim also told police that he asked Cooper repeatedly to stop during the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Cooper originally denied the allegations in an interview with police on Nov. 11. When police asked him about ever using condoms at the residence he denied that he did and said that the kids liked to take them out and play with them like they were balloons, according to the affidavit.

After being told that a condom was found from the residence and was being examined for DNA, Cooper then admitted to sexually assaulting the boy. He said that the child told him he would try to get his rent lowered if they would have sex. Cooper also said that the child never told him to stop during the assault.

Cooper faces felony counts of rape, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors as well as a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, according to the charges filed.

He is currently confined in Blair County Jail with a monetary bail value set at $150,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.