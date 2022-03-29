CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he sold crystal methamphetamine to an informant.

John Clinton Patterson, 26, is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver drugs.

On Dec. 22 an informant purchased 2.71 grams of meth from Patterson for $150, according to police. The informant and Patterson had communicated over Facebook Messenger to set up the deal, which took place near Gittler’s Pet Store in Moxham.

Patterson is currently in Cambria County Prison and had a preliminary arraignment Tuesday, March 29. He is awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7 at 1 p.m.