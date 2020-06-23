Altoona man charged with drug dealing, hit and run

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police have charged an Altoona man with possession with intent to deliver, multiple drug offenses, and the hit and run of a parked car, among other charges on Monday afternoon.

Police report that they were called to the home of 47-year-old Dwight Campbell on June 22, around 4:20 p.m. by a woman who told them she didn’t feel comfortable leaving her kids at the house because it reeked of marijuana.

Upon arrival, they report that Campbell quickly exited the home and shut the door behind him. Police say they could smell marijuana coming from him and inside the home.

While waiting for a search warrant, police say that Campbell tried to flee the scene in his car only to hit a parked vehicle before driving out of sight.

A search warrant reportedly found 1.5 pounds of marijuana, packaging materials, assorted paraphernalia, and $14,258.36 in the home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 47-year-old.