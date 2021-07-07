Altoona man charged with attacking car passenger with knife

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he attempted to cut another man in a car with a knife.

According to Logan Township Police, the incident involved a vehicle with three people inside at the Old West Wash House along Union Avenue. A man sitting in the rear passenger side seat of the vehicle reportedly told police that an unknown man later identified as Michael Ullery, 41, approached him and said “Do you find something funny.”

The man said Ullery then opened the door and attempted to cut him with a red-handled folding knife. The man slid over to the other side of the seat and kicked Ullery in the chest. Ullery then went back to his vehicle described as a green SUV and fled the scene.

Police later located Ullery at 7th Avenue at Logan Blvd where he was taken into custody. Officers reportedly found the described knife along with a pair of metal knuckles.

Ullery is facing felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor prohibited offensive weapons, simple assault, and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.