Altoona man charged in alleged abuse of puppy

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he allegedly abused a 12-week-old puppy with her own leash and she reportedly had a broken leg.

According to the complaint, 41-year-old Clifford Jones Jr. is being charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals after two witnesses called police after they saw Jones dragging the dog by her leash.

After making contact with Jones, police say he claimed he was teaching the dog to walk on a leash. Police then say they observed the puppy limping, with a bloody nose and a bloodshot eye. Further inspection found wounds and lacerations to the puppy’s paw pads, stomach, and even her gums.

Further investigating showed the wounds to the gums came from the puppy’s mouth being held shut while the actor twisted his hand, causing her own teeth to puncture her gums. There were also two fractures to her front right leg that were new. The report also shows that the puppy had a broken left leg that had healed over.

The puppy was taken into custody and placed with the Blair County Humane Society for treatment.

