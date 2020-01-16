Altoona man charged for various drugs, intent to deliver

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police have filed charges against an Altoona man after finding various drugs, scales and packaging in his car back in October.

Police say they were driving on Harvard Lane when the noticed a car on the side of the road with its lights on. The officer states the driver turned the car lights off after noticing the patrol car.

After making contact with 20-year-old Robert McCloskey Jr, they saw marijuana on his lap and proceeded to search the car.

According to the report, police discovered three ounces of marijuana, 2.8 grams of meth, THC wax, multiple scales, packaging material, various paraphernalia, and $665 in cash.