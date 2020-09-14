Altoona man charged for robbing friend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Sept. 12, charges were filed against 38-year-old Franklin Reed for the robbery of a female just outside her home in Altoona.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim had contacted Reed, “a close friend of hers,” and asked for a ride to Sheetz to get food for her and her child.

The victim explained to the police, a short time later a vehicle drove up to the front of her house. When she walked out to the vehicle, she noted the defendant, Reed was in the back seat.

In the car were two more people, one driving and the other in the back seat. The victim got in and sat in the front passenger seat.

The complaint states the victim knew the other two people through Reed and all had been at the woman’s home the night before.

The victim recently was left approximately $679.00 in cash after her friend passed away. According to the victim, this was widely known as the deceased person’s roommate had been telling “everyone.”

Reed was also aware that the victim has just refilled her Klonopin prescription.

Within a block of driving away from her home, the victim told police all three people grabbed her purse that was on the center console and began digging through it.

One of the three passengers finally got a hold of the money the victim had in her purse.

The victim stated they had only gone maybe two blocks before the vehicle turned and she was back in front of her home within five minutes.

She got out of the vehicle and threw a couple of her Klonopin pills at the three passengers and they drove away.

The complaint also details, the victim and her roommate confirmed the identities of all the individuals, including Reed to police after going through Facebook and pulling up photos.

Reed has been charged with Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Conspiracy.

There is no word at this time on charges against the other two individuals.