Altoona man charged for allegedly taking money for supplies, never returning to complete work

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after allegedly taking $200 for building materials and never returning to do the work agreed upon with the homeowners.

According to the complaint, Jeffrey Hauser, 43, had knocked on the door of the home in Allegheny Township on Aug. 10 to see if the husband and wife had any work that needed to be done. The wife told police Hauser had done work for them in the past. The two determined that wood siding on a shed needed to be replaced. Hauser then went back to the home two weeks later to talk to the husband.

Hauser reportedly measured the shed and wrote an estimate for materials on a notepad and gave it to the husband who says he then gave Hauser $200 in cash. Hauser then gave him a handwritten receipt with his signature on a piece of notepad paper, police noted. He then said that Hauser indicated he’d return that evening or the next day on Aug. 26 to finish the job.

On Sept. 10, the couple reported to police that Hauser had never returned to finish the work.

Hauser is now facing charges of receiving advanced payment for services and failing to perform as well as theft by deception. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.