Altoona man charged after reportedly kicking two officers in their face

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly kicking two Altoona police officers in the face.

It was at about midnight Saturday when Altoona police were sent to the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue after a homeowner reported a man had broken down her fence and was in her yard.

When officers found the man – identified as 36-year-old Michael Thompson – walking on Sixth Avenue near 19th Street, he gave them an address that didn’t exist and then fought with officers when they tried to put him in handcuffs, according to Altoona police.

During the struggle, Thompson kicked two officers in the face, tried to bite one of them, grabbed a Taser of another officer and made threatening comments as police attempted to handcuff him and get him in a patrol vehicle.

Once in custody, Thompson is accused of kicking the window of the cruiser until he was pepper sprayed. Two of the officers were treated for injuries at UPMC Altoona and it took five cops to subdue Thompson during his arrest, police noted.

Thompson remains in Blair County Prison with charges that include aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Bail is set at $40,000 cash.