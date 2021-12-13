Altoona man charged after police find heroin and fentanyl

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An Altoona man is facing multiple drug-related charges including possession of heroin and fentanyl after police arrested him Saturday, Dec. 11.

Abraham Colon, 51, of Altoona, is in jail as police say they found 48 grams of white powder in a gum container during a vehicle search Saturday evening. Colon admitted to police it was heroin and fentanyl.

Colon was pulled over by police for not having his headlights on at the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and 2nd Street. He had three passengers in the car.

Colon said, while speaking with police at the station, he purchased the heroin and fentanyl the day before in Reading, Pa, for about $1,500.

Colon was also charged with not having his headlights on during a time in which it was required, as well as depositing waste on a highway, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Colon is currently in Blair County Prison on a $75,000 bail, as he was unable to post bail.