Altoona man charged after meth, needle found during traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges Friday after police say they found meth and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Mark Oswald, 52 was reportedly riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when Altoona police initiated a traffic stop for expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, the investigating officer observed a small zip lock baggie with residue and a hypodermic needle near the center console.

The owner of the vehicle provided consent to search his vehicle and informed the officer that none of the items in view belonged to him. The officer then removed the needle and baggie from the vehicle and began to recover numerous drugs and narcotics trafficking items. According to police, most of the items recovered were found in a purple backpack belonging to Oswald.

In total, 6 baggies containing 11 grams of methamphetamine, 24 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride schedule 3 pills, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale, $242 in cash, a glass smoking device, hypodermic needles, packaging materials, and a suboxone strip.

Oswald later reportedly admitted to police during an interview that he had purchased the meth from a source in the Altoona area.

Oswald is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.