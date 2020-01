ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Police have filed charges after an Altoona man attempted to help a friend who was in a crash but was then found with marijuana.

Jordan Swauger, 26, went to the scene of a crash in November 2019 after a friend called to get a ride home.

Police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his car.

Swauger showed police he had a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.