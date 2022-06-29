ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fight with guards at UPMC Altoona landed a man in hot water with police who also had to struggle to detain the man, according to UPMC Police.

UPMC Police arrived at the ER area where they reportedly found 23-year-old Curtis Dukes struggling and fighting with two security officers. Police stepped in and began to struggle with Dukes as well while he continued to resist and ignore any and all police orders.

While trying to handcuff Dukes, police said he began shouting that he’ll “f****ng kill” them.

Dukes had to be threatened with a taser before police were finally able to get both of his hands cuffed behind him. He continued to struggle as they led him out to the patrol car, officers said.

According to one of the security officers, Dukes became angry and physical after his bag was checked and a few unlabeled pills were found. Dukes requested they just be thrown away but the officer said they can’t do that. Dukes then lunged at him and a struggle ensued.

A second security officer got involved to try and detain Dukes to no avail. The struggle continued until UPMC police showed up. Police also noted that security cameras caught the incident as described by security.

UPMC police said that Dukes also had a grinder with what looked like marijuana residue on him. One of the security officers had to be treated by UPMC personnel for an injury to their knee.

Dukes is now facing felony aggravated assault charges as well as various misdemeanors including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was released on $40,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.