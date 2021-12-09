Altoona man charged after alleged rape of teenager

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing a slew of felony charges after a teen came forward about him raping her at least 20 times.

Kevin P. Myers, 45, of Altoona was said to be a friend of the teen’s family since she was 7 years old, according to her statement to police. She said that she had helped Myers in her father’s garage and he began to text and message her. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while schools were closed, Myers would pick her up for days on end while he was on the road, driving truck and making deliveries in various states. She said he made her tell her parents she was staying with a friend.

Kevin Myers, 45

Myers is accused of sexually abusing and raping the teen in his truck, including handcuffing her to a metal bar attached in the sleeping area of the semi-truck. The girl was afraid to run away out of fear of being kidnapped. She also related that Myers owned a gun and had knives in his truck.

The teen went on to explain that Myers first assaulted her in his truck just off of the Pincecroft exit of I-99 in the woods. She said he would also rent rooms at the Cedar Grove Motel. She told police that the more she said ‘No’ the rougher he got, according to the complaint.

The teen’s father went to Blair Central Court on Dec. 1 to confront Myers who was there on different charges. He related to police that he found out about Myers and his daughter through a friend she confided in. Police noted that the friend told police they confronted Myers and he didn’t deny the accusations but would only say “I f—- up. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Myers is now facing more than 90 felony charges along with a handful of misdemeanor charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $400,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

