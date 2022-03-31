BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI).

Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI.

In August of 2020, police said they had a CI text Sutton and ask him if he had “bags,” meaning heroin, or “ice,” meaning meth, that she could buy from him, according to charges filed. Sutton said he had ice and could meet her at Sheetz by the hospital. Police provided the CI with the money from pre-recorded task force funds and followed her to Sheetz.

Sutton asked the CI to meet him at a different location at the 200 block of 4th Street. There, police noted they saw Sutton and the CI make the exchange, and he drove off.

The CI gave police a mini ziplock bag that contained another mini ziplock back with the meth and taken for lab processing.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

As of March 31, Sutton was booked at Blair County Prison after failing to post his $40,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing will take place April 13.