Altoona man caught masturbating at Martins parking lot, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after a woman told police she caught him masturbating at the Martins Food Store parking lot on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

On Aug. 4, the woman told state police at Hollidaysburg that she saw 30-year-old Robert Lykens touching himself in his Ford Explorer that was parked next to her around 6:30 p.m., according to charges filed.

She said she had just finished shopping and noticed the Explorer was parked close to her car, and she was careful when opening her door so she didn’t hit it. Once she looked over, she saw Lykens with his pants down.

The woman wrote down his registration plate and called 911 before leaving.

Video footage from Martins shows Lykens had never left his vehicle at any point while parked in the parking lot.

Later that day, police confronted Lykens at his house, and he admitted to masturbating in the parking lot, thinking that no one would be able to see him.

He also told police he didn’t know why he decided to masturbate there.

Lykens currently faces indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 10.