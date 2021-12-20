Altoona man busted with drugs, guns and cash again

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was placed behind bars after police reportedly found him in a car with a gun, bag full of drugs and $900 in cash while he already had warrants for guns and drugs.

Brandon Moore, 33, was found at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in a recently damaged parked vehicle, looking through the interior with a flashlight. When making contact with Moore, police stated they noticed what looked like a handgun in the center console of the car. When detained, Altoona police say they found another gun in his jacket pocket.

One of the officers noticed Moore’s name as having active warrants which were confirmed through Blair County Dispatch on felonies for previous gun and drug charges.

After getting a search warrant police found a black bag with more than eight grams of meth, one gram of raw heroin and/or fentanyl, and 73 wax packets of suspected heroin. Moore also had $885 in cash, a digital scale, and drug packing material.

The suspected handgun in the vehicle turned out to be a BB Gun, but the one in Moore’s jacket pocket was a Raven Arm .25 caliber with one round of ammo.

Brandon Moore is charged with possession with intent to deliver, person not to possess a firearm, and additional gun & drug charges. He was arraigned placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 29.