BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is sitting in jail on felony charges after police said he sold heroin to their confidential informant (CI).

Calvin Wilbert Ward, 55, made arraignments with the CI to purchase a “brick” (50 bags) of heroin via Facebook Messenger, according to charges filed by the Altoona Police Department. They agreed to meet at Sheetz on 7th Avenue on Sept. 19 around noon.

Calvin Ward, 55, via Blair County Prison

Police drove the CI to Sheetz in an undercover vehicle, though Ward requested they go elsewhere for the transaction because the person he was getting it from would not sell to him because they thought he (Ward) was an informant.

Police drove both the CI and Ward to the 200 block of 4th Street to get heroin off another dealer, 37-year-old Matthew Hazlett, according to the affidavit. Once parked, the CI and Ward went into an apartment to purchase $175 worth of heroin from Hazlett. Because all the CI had was $180, Hazlett allegedly gave the CI a bag with “13.4 grams” of weed to make up the difference.

The CI came back to the undercover police vehicle with three heroin packs and a bag of weed, according to police. At this time, a marked Altoona police vehicle arrived, and Ward was arrested and caught with an empty wax packet and a glass pipe. At the time of the arrest, they were not aware that Hazlett was involved.

The CI was later shown a photo lineup so police could confirm Hazlett’s identity, and “without hesitation,” police reported the CI pointed Hazlett out.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Ward was charged with felony and minor drug charges. He’s lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post his $100,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

As of the time of this writing, Hazlett has not yet been charged.