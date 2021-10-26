Altoona man busted for stealing lottery tickets, possessing heroin

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he stole multiple lottery tickets from a Sheetz in Bellefonte.

On Sept. 19, Clyde Blair, 42, was captured on security camera footage entering the Bellewood store around 6 a.m. and attempting to steal a case of scratch-off tickets, according to Hollidaysburg State Police. He reportedly dropped the case and instead stole an entire roll of tickets from the case and left the store. 30 minutes later, Blair was seen at the Sheetz in Greenwood cashing in the stolen tickets.

Troopers say Blair also stole lottery tickets from the Bellewood store on Sept. 17 and was seen leaving in a red Dodge Grand Caravan following both incidents. The vehicle was later discovered to be owned by a different individual who identified Blair as the suspect and told police he had borrowed their vehicle several times.

Blair was subsequently taken into custody on Oct. 25. During his arrest, state police located four bundles of heroin laced with fentanyl in Blair’s pocket. Troopers say Blair was previously arrested in Centre County by Spring Township police on May 18 when he was found sleeping in his car with a syringe on his lap.

Police searched his vehicle and found numerous empty glassine-style bags, 87 bags of heroin, various drug paraphernalia, cotton balls and a pill holder containing 8 blue pills believed to be Xanax. Blair informed police that he would provide information regarding drug activity but later refused to stay in contact with authorities or provide his whereabouts.

Blair admitted to state police he had stolen lottery tickets from the Bellewood Sheetz multiple times and would cash in winning tickets at the Greenwood Sheetz to get money for drugs.

Blair is being held at the Blair County Prison on charges for both incidents that include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $30,000 and $15,000.