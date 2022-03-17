ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A Altoona man is behind bars after allegedly giving a confidential informant $2,000 worth of drugs to sell, police report.

Jacardo “Cash” Everett, 34

Jacardo “Cash” Everett, 34, of Altoona, is accused of handing the informant 4 bricks of heroin, a half-ounce of crack and a half-ounce of powder cocaine back in late February. He told the informant to bring him back $2,000, according to court records.

Before the informant was given the drugs, they paid Everett $1,800 — recorded money provided by cops — that was owed for the previous heroin and cocaine Everett had allegedly supplied them.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Everett was arraigned Thursday morning, March 17, and lodged in Blair County Prison in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.