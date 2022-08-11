ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told he broke into a family’s home and assaulted a man before taking off on a pedal bike.

Timothy Schwartztrauber, 31, has been arrested and charged for punching a man who he believed was having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 9 Schwartztrauber broke into a home, with six people inside, along the 1700 block of 6th Avenue, according to police. He went into a guest room where a man was sleeping and began striking him with a closed fist in the head and neck.

A woman, who co-owns the residence, was woken up by Schwartztrauber entering the home and began screaming “Tim get out of my house,” multiple times, according to the criminal complaint. After Schwartztrauber continued to ignore the woman, she picked up a baseball bat and threatened to strike him if he didn’t leave.

According to the court documents, Schwartztrauber was shoved out of the residence and took off on a black and blue Huffy bike heading west.

After interviewing the victim, as well as other residents of the home, police went to Schwartztrauber’s last known address where they saw him, along with a bike matching the description witnesses told police.

Schwartztrauber has been charged with burglary, criminal tresspassing, simple assault and harassment. He’s currently in Blair County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.