CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched two psychiatric aides at The Meadows psychiatric center in Centre Hall.

On April 14 around 8:30 a.m., 28-year-old Thomas Birkl was acting out and throwing food around the facility, according to charges filed by state police at Rockview. Two aides were trying to help clean up when Birkl reportedly walked directly toward one and punched her in the face with a closed fist.

When she fell to the ground, Birkl allegedly hit her two more times. This led to the other aide coming over to help her, and Birkl subsequently hit her in the back of the head as well as her back, troopers noted.

Police were told Birkl was restrained by other staff members. The aides were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for their injuries.

As a result, Birkl has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two minor counts of simple assault and two summary charges of harassment. He’s lodged in Centre County Prison with bail at $10,000 cash.

His preliminary hearing is slated for April 20.