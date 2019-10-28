Altoona man arrested on warrant after giving false ID at traffic stop

EAST SAINT CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was arrested and charged with giving a False ID to Law Enforcement after a traffic stop Friday evening.

According to police, Thomas Myers, 28, of Altoona, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-99 near Mile-marker 7 when a traffic stop was initiated.

Police say Myers provided a false name, and it was discovered that he had a warrant from Blair County.

Myers was transported to the Bedford County Jail on the warrant, and charges were filed.

