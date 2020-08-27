Altoona man arrested in drug dealing bust

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police report the arrest of an Altoona man after a day-long surveillance gave them the information they needed to search his home and take him into custody.

Police report that Jeremy Allen States, 33, of Altoona, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 26, from his apartment on the 2900 block of Maple Avenue just before 9 p.m.

JEREMY STATES

According to the criminal complaint, an agent from the Attorney General’s office briefed an APD Sergeant on Wednesday morning about heavy drug activity related to the apartment where States lived. By 4 p.m., officers and the Blair County Drug Task Force had surveillance set up to observe the apartment and any traffic in or out.

Police report when they arrived at 4 p.m. they saw a maroon Chrysler outside of the building that was registered to a woman who was reportedly arrested back in March during a firearm and drug search in Altoona. A man exited the apartment and left in the Chrysler where another officer followed him to a residence near 31st street and Broad Avenue. The man reportedly came out of the house after 10 minutes and opened the trunk of the car, then closed it, then proceeded to drive off.

Police pulled the car over and asked an unknown female passenger to exit the car. The man was found to have a suspended license and the woman, later identified, was found to have two Xanex Bars and a bag of meth that she claimed was salt and was handed to her by the man who was driving because he didn’t have a license.

The man was released after parking his car so it wouldn’t get towed. The woman was taken to the police station to be questioned where she told police that the driver and States kept talking about “1.5” while referring to the bag of meth. She told police that a man named “Jerm” lived in the apartment they were surveilling and confirmed to them that it was Jeremy States, according to the complaint.

Multiple officers then executed a search warrant just before 9 p.m. where they reportedly found three digital scales, packing material similar to the bag of meth found on the woman they questioned, additional meth on him and in his apartment, as well as Xanex bars and marijuana smoking materials.

Jeremy States was taken into custody and faces charges of crimina conspiracy, delivery or PWID(Possession with intent to deliver) of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possible other charges.