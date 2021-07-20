Altoona man arrested in Cambria County stabbing investigation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in custody after police have been searching for him in a stabbing investigation in Cambria County for nearly two months.

Jaiquain Taylor, 27, of Altoona, is in jail in Cambria County on aggravated assault and related charges stemming from the May 24 stabbing of a man in Reade Township.

According to the charges, he stabbed the man five times in the abdomen and back with a kitchen-style knife after he got upset someone broke his phone. The stabbing victim was in critical condition and required emergency surgery to repair his bowel, according to state police.

A warrant was issued for Taylor who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of possessing an instrument of crime.

He was arraigned late Friday afternoon, July 15, and was unable to post $50,000 bail.