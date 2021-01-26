Altoona man arrested for child pornography possession

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing multiple felony charges after police say they discovered child pornography on his flash drives.

Jeffrey S. Snaman, 30, has been charged with multiple felony counts of child pornography and multiple misdemeanor counts of design/copying obscene material.

In December of 2019, police were dispatched to an apartment on 14th Avenue for a medical emergency for Snaman’s roommate.

During a safety sweep of the area, police saw an individual in the basement and a bag placed into a cut out of a cinderblock wall. Police also found a small amount of narcotics packaging material on the person in the basement, which prompted police to execute a search warrant

During the search, police found a bag of flash drives in Snaman’s bedroom, along with drug paraphernalia. The flash drives contained sexual images and videos of prepubescent children, according to charges filed. A search warrant executed for all of his electronics yielded 1,602 images and 125 videos.

Snaman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 10. He remains in Blair County Prison and is unable post bail.