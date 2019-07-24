Altoona man arrested for attempted theft at two Walmart stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been arrested for attempting to steal nearly $4,000 in electronics from a Walmart in Indiana County in May.

Thomas Earl Kearney, 39 of Altoona, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Retail Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

According to police, Kearney was stopped by a Walmart employee before he was able to load the merchandise into his truck. After leaving the Walmart store in White Township, the suspect then drove to the Blairsville Walmart and attempted another theft, that was also stopped by a Walmart employee.