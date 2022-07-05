ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested for aggravated assault after causing a disturbance outside of a home, according to police.

On July 4, officers were called to the 500 block of Bell Ave. for a report of a man yelling at neighbors in the area for approximately 20 minutes. Upon arrival, police made contact with George Alley Jr., 61, according to a criminal complaint.

Police noted there was the smell of alcohol coming from Alley Jr. who was also speaking in a loud and slurred manner.

George Alley Jr. was arrested for aggravated assault by Altoona Police.

Officers spoke to Alley Jr. and informed him that was going to be taken into custody for public drunkenness. This made Alley Jr. irate and he refused to listen to officers, according to the police report. Then Alley Jr. continued to yell obscenities at officers and attempted to prevent being restrained by struggling with the officers.

During the struggle, Alley Jr. kicked one officer in the groin with his right knee before they were able to take him into custody, according to the police report.

Once in custody, officers searched Alley Jr. and found two glass smoking devices with marijuana residue inside as well as a small bag of marijuana in his pockets, according to the police report.

A witness at the scene was later interviewed who told police Alley Jr. had arrived at her residence earlier that evening and immediately began to yell. She also stated that Alley Jr. was pounding his hands on his vehicle and broke a lamp in front of her home.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Alley Jr. is currently in the Blair County Prison after being unable to post bail and is charged with public drunkenness, possession of drug and drug paraphernalia, and aggravated assault. His preliminary hearing is set for July 13.