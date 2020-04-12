Altoona man arrested, charged for leading police on high speed chase through Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Tyrone have arrested and charged an Altoona man after leading them on a high speed chase through the city of Tyrone.

Police say they charged 51-year-old Charles Strohmyer with fleeing or eluding, recklessly endangerment along with numerous traffic violations after leading police on a chase Monday.

The chase began at the intersection of West 19th Street and Adams Ave in Tyrone., when Strohmyer passed a vehicle in a no passing lane.

Police say the Strohmyer continued to elude them after they attempted to pull him over.

The chase continued as Strohmyer ran through stop signs traveling west on 16th Avenue. Once the chase continued north on Rt 453, Tyrone Police say they discontinued the chase as a public safety precaution because Strohmyer began traveling at excessive speeds and passing other vehicles.

On April 11, Logan Township Police apprehended Strohmyer after a warrant was put out for his arrest after the initial chase.

Strohmyer was processed in custody and is now sitting in Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.