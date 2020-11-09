Altoona man arrested, charged after threatening life of Black man

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An intoxicated Altoona man was arrested and charged after attempting to force himself into a home then threatening to kill the man who stopped him.

Altoona Police report that 41-year-old Leonard Annanie showed up at a house in the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue on November 7 and asked to use the bathroom. The victim, who was a friend of the homeowner, could tell that Annanie had been drinking and refused to let him into the house to use the bathroom.

The victim, homeowner, and another witness in the house say that’s when Annanie got belligerent and began yelling, cursing, and using racial slurs. When police arrived, they encountered Annanie yelling and telling the man “I’ll kill you!” and reportedly had to wave traffic away from him so he didn’t get hit.

According to the complaint, when police tried to stop Annanie, he tried to pull away and that’s when the officer had to sweep his legs out from under him to get him in handcuffs. During the scuffle, Annanie hit his head and was later put in the back of an AMED ambulance where he reportedly said “I should have killed that black guy.”

Annanie is facing charges of Criminal attempt, Ethnic intimidation, Terrorist threats, Resisting arrest, Disorderly conduct, Obstructing highways and other public passage, and harassment.