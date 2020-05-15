Altoona man arrested at motel with drugs meant to be sold

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police arrested an Altoona man after they say they were called for a woman attempting to buy drugs on the motel property.

Police report that 32-year-old Tracey Serrano was found in his motel room at the Motel 6 on Friday morning just before 4 a.m. with 82 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a box of sandwich baggies.

Police say that when they first arrived on the scene they made contact with the reported female who told them that two black men pulled a gun on her and then went back to their room.

Serrano was arrested for possession with intent to dilver and was taken to Blair County Prison.