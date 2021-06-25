Altoona man arrested after running naked through streets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after running around the area of Juniata in various stages of undress, Thursday, June 24.

James Cain Jr., 35, was running through the streets with just a shirt on, according to witnesses. Cain arrived home, naked, and police arrived with a warrant for his arrest. Cain then pushed out an air conditioner from a window and climbed onto the roof, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrest, Cain struggled with police and spat on an officer. Cain is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of open lewdness.

Cain was unable to post bail and awaits his July 7 preliminary hearing.