Altoona man arrested after pushing woman from moving car

LOGAN TWP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police arrested Kevin S. Prough earlier today, July 10, 2019, after he allegedly pushed a woman from his moving car during a domestic dispute.

The woman was dragged through the intersection of Bellmead Drive and Pleasant Valley Blvd before being driven to the hospital by Prough.

Officers arrested him at the hospital for DUI as well as Felony 1 and 2 aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Prough was taken to a judge’s office for arraignment.