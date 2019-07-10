Altoona man arrested after pushing woman from moving car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs_1495837358393.png

LOGAN TWP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police arrested Kevin S. Prough earlier today, July 10, 2019, after he allegedly pushed a woman from his moving car during a domestic dispute.

The woman was dragged through the intersection of Bellmead Drive and Pleasant Valley Blvd before being driven to the hospital by Prough.

Officers arrested him at the hospital for DUI as well as Felony 1 and 2 aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Prough was taken to a judge’s office for arraignment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss