Altoona man arrested after police find meth, heroin in his car

ALTOONA, PA. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is in jail and faces drug charges after police allegedly found heroin and morphine in his vehicle.

Jason Neil, 39, faces felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a Jeep located in the area of North 9th Avenue and North 3rd Avenue on Sept. 14 at 12:17 p.m.

Police observed Neil inside his Jeep moving objects around. While talking to him, police observed a glass smoking pipe that is used for smoking methamphetamine that had white residue on it, according to the affidavit.

After seeing the pipe, police placed Neil into custody and searched him to find a large clear viral that had a white powdery substance in it. Neil told police that it was about two grams of heroin and that there are additional bags of meth in his pocket or the vehicle.

Neil told police that the meth was in a brown zip bag in the Jeep and gave consent for police to search his vehicle. The search of the vehicle turned up the brown zip bag and the two bags of suspected meth, 31 unused purple wax bags, a scale, a couple of needles, $416 in U.S. currency and a red straw with powder in it. police also found clear bags used for packaging narcotics, glass pipes with white residue, two LG cellphones and an additional $50 in the center console.

Neil told police that he buys five grams of heroin at a time and then sells it, according to officals.

Neil is currently in Blair County prison with a bail set at $40,000. He currently awaits a preliminary hearing for Sept. 22.