CURTIN TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from the Rockview unit responded to a call on July 18, 2019, of terroristic threats.

The man arrested, Scott Kreidler, 54, of Altoona, reportedly slapped his brother and mother in addition to chocking his brother several times. Kreidler threatened to kill everyone and was also driving his ’93 Ford Ranger while under the influence.

Files were charged against Kreidler and he was placed in the Centre County Jail.