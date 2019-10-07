Altoona man arrested after fighting, resisting police at convenience store

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call of a suspicious male at University Korner in the Greenwood section of Altoona just after 6 a.m. this morning leading to use of a taser and K9.

Frederick Glass II of Altoona was reportedly acting odd and on a controlled substance when police responded.

According to the release, Glass began to fight with officers and was tased twice before he continued to fight and resist.

Glass reportedly ran from the officers and attempted to open a residential door when police used a K9 to deter him. Glass then proceeded to jump multiple fences before ending up back in the parking lot of University Korner.

Glass began to fight and resist officers again when the K9 was used to help subdue him by grabbing his lower leg before he began to repeatedly strike the K9.

Officers report they were able to subdue and handcuff Glass with the help of a customer.

Glass was taken to UPMC Altoona ER for his injuries sustained during his capture.

Police state he will be charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and others, including charges for repeatedly striking the K9.