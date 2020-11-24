Altoona man arrested after entering into woman’s home for his hidden drugs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly ignoring an emergency PFA to stalk a woman and going into her home to get drugs he had left behind so he could sell some.

According to the complaint, 21-year-old Dylan Riscigno began texting a woman who had the PFA against him on Sunday evening, Nov. 22. He reportedly wanted into her home so he could retrieve “bud”(marijuana) that he had hidden in there so he could sell some of it. She tells police he attempted to climb up to the second-floor porch where she was standing only to cut his hand open.

At that point, she opened the front door to check on him and states that he forced himself into the home to find his “bud.” After refusing to leave multiple times, the woman said he finally went to go make a drug deal at which point she shut and locked her doors. He reportedly came back later that evening and let himself in through the front door.

When asked how he got in, the woman said he placed her door key on the table and said he stole it from her purse earlier so he could get back in. She then retreated to her bedroom where she stayed until morning, telling police he stayed in her home overnight.

DYLAN RISCIGNO, 21

According to the report, Riscigno kicked multiple wood slats from a basement door the next morning so he could leave the home while the woman called the police. Upon arrival, police say they observed blood on the porch, reportedly from Riscigno’s hand injury. They also found a watch in the yard, under the second-floor porch that the woman claimed was his.

Police were then able to locate Riscigno on the 1900 block of 18th Street Monday morning based on the woman’s description. He reportedly told police he knew he wasn’t to have contact with the woman but he needed his “bud” so he could sell some of it.

Riscigno was searched before being taken to UPMC Altoona where he received several stitches to his hand before being discharged and taken back to Altoona Police. He’s now facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, possession with intent to deliver, stalking, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

THE LATEST: