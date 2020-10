ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after Logan Township Police were called to Texas Roadhouse in the Logan Town Centre.

Police report they were called just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, for a domestic dispute at the restaurant. They arrived on the scene and arrested 23-year-old Bret Sines after an investigation of the incident.

Sines was arrested for terroristic threats and harassment.