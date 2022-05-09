ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police responded to an overdose that led to the man resisting and biting an officer.

Police were called to the 400 block of N. 10th Avenue in the Juniata area of Altoona on May 6 around 6:45 p.m. for a possible overdose. Christopher McGarvey Jr., 21, was found at the home where a woman said he woke back up after giving him Narcan just a few minutes before.

McGarvey become unresponsive to questions and just looked “into the distance” when police tried to talk to him. Police believed he took opioids and would likely overdose again. Altoona officers and AMED tried to assist him but he began to walk away from them in the home. When trying to stop him, they say he started to resist and punch and kick a wall.

They were able to detain him in an attempt to get him to UPMC Altoona while he continued trying to kick his legs and resist as he was helped to the ambulance.

McGarvey then reportedly sat up in the back of the ambulance and bit an officer in the hand. The officer ended up having to use his forearm on McGarvey in order to make him comply with laying back down. He was finally subdued and taken to UPMC Altoona.

McGarvey is now facing charges including aggravated assault and resisting law enforcement. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $40,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.