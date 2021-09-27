Police: Altoona man arrested after assaulting girlfriend, injuring baby

Police said 36-year-old Jeremy Wyatt is behind bars after an argument turned violent with his girlfriend, injuring their baby as well.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told an argument turned violent between him and his girlfriend Saturday, which resulted in injuries to their 4-month-old baby as well.

The girlfriend told Altoona police that 36-year-old Jeremy Wyatt had come home on the 1000 block of 17th Avenue “extremely intoxicated.” They got into an argument, and he threw her on the floor and began punching her, according to charges filed.

The girlfriend tried to leave the house with the baby, but Wyatt allegedly ripped the child from her arms and threatened to kill her. She told police that she ran over to her neighbor’s house so they could help her get her baby from Wyatt

The neighbor and the girlfriend managed to get the baby back after another violent quarrel, police note.

At one point, the neighbor said Wyatt had his right arm around the baby’s throat and left arm around the stomach. She said she was worried because the child was screaming and crying, but as Wyatt squeezed the baby, the baby went silent.

Police noted that the baby suffered a minor cut on the right side of the head, and the girlfriend had a black eye and other minor injuries.

It took four officers to arrest Wyatt, police said.

He was arraigned on a list of charges including endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and resisting arrest.

Wyatt is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 6.