BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a three year-old and 11-year-old boy.

36-year-old Richard Bush Jr. admitted to police that be touched and and sexually assaulted the boys. Police say Richard Bush Jr. initially denied the allegations.

According to police, one of the children told the mother, who then told police.

Bush Jr. is charged with aggravated assault, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.