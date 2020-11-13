Altoona man allegedly strangled teen girl in her home after breaking in

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested and charged after breaking into a house where he reportedly strangled a 16-year-old girl that he knew before leaving and throwing a baseball through the living room window.

According to the complaint, 18-year-old Jevaugh Brown used a ladder on Nov. 12 to climb through the bathroom window of the house which he was not allowed to be in. Brown then went upstairs to the attic where the teen’s bedroom was. The two reportedly got into an argument when he wrapped his hand around her throat and began to squeeze. She told police at that point she was having trouble breathing and he began to hit her in the nose with his other hand.

Brown then left the home through the bathroom window and down the ladder, telling the girl to meet him on the front porch because he was taking her with him.

The girl went down to the front door to make sure it was locked. The two argued, waking up her sister who was on the couch when Brown reportedly started kicking at the front door in an attempt to open it.

Both sisters tell police that he then took a baseball and threw it through the living room window, breaking it before fleeing.

Police report that the mother was at work but she tells them that Brown was not allowed inside of the home.

Brown now faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.