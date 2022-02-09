Altoona man allegedly admits to sexual assault of child

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to the sexual assault of a 5-year-old in November.

Robert Byers Jr., 32, of Altoona, is facing charges after police were called to UPMC Nov. 5 after a 5-year-old told his parents he had to change his shirt because of what the ‘babysitter’ did. Altoona Police and detectives were able to take the child’s shirt and a DNA swab for evidence, but state the young child was unable to get through an interview.

According to the complaint, they asked Byers to come to the Altoona police station where he signed a Miranda waiver form before he agreed to be interviewed without legal counsel. He allegedly told police he was babysitting when he decided to masturbate in the bathroom and he must have missed the toilet and the child must have later slipped and it got on his shirt. Byers also agreed to a DNA swab.

After getting lab results on Feb. 1, detectives said they asked Byers back to the Altoona police station. This time he allegedly admitted to police that he had spanked the boy weeks prior and it aroused him thinking about smacking a woman’s buttocks. To subdue the urge this time, he said he looked up porn while the child was asleep. Byers told police he ultimately ended up sexually assaulting the boy while he thought he was asleep.

Byers is now facing multiple felony charges including statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, among other charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $300,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.