ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces ethnic intimidation charges after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a neighbor.
Charles Ramsey, 59, is accused of making the threats on Sept. 12. The neighbor told police he and Ramsay got in an argument because he believed Ramsey threw trash onto his porch. Ramsey allegedly called the neighbor a racial slur and threatened to shoot him, according to the neighbor’s statement to police.
Police noted that Ramsey called the neighbor the racial slur multiple times when he was with officers, according to the charges filed. Police reportedly found a pellet gun and a Leatherman multi-tool with the knife blade extended in Ramsey’s apartment.
Ramsey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.
LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS
- How to fly the American flag on Veterans Day
- Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
- Altoona man accused of using racial slurs, threatening neighbor
- Women are less likely to ask for deadline extensions, which may cause burnout
- Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.