Altoona man accused of using racial slurs, threatening neighbor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces ethnic intimidation charges after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a neighbor.

Charles Ramsey, 59, is accused of making the threats on Sept. 12. The neighbor told police he and Ramsay got in an argument because he believed Ramsey threw trash onto his porch. Ramsey allegedly called the neighbor a racial slur and threatened to shoot him, according to the neighbor’s statement to police.

Police noted that Ramsey called the neighbor the racial slur multiple times when he was with officers, according to the charges filed. Police reportedly found a pellet gun and a Leatherman multi-tool with the knife blade extended in Ramsey’s apartment.

Ramsey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.