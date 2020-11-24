Altoona man accused of using fake US currency at local stores, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged an Altoona man who allegedly used counterfeit money over the summer at a Dollar General and a Sheetz in the city.
According to the report, 38-year-old Henry F. Oppenheim used the counterfeit bills to make purchases on June 17, and again on June 18, 2020. On the 17th, he used them at the Dollar General on 31st Street. The next day he used more counterfeit bills at Sheetz on Beale Avenue.
Oppenheim faces charges of forgery, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.
