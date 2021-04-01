Altoona man accused of threatening ex with machete faces six criminal cases this year

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who police say threatened his ex-girlfriend with a machete in January and then returned in February with a knife is back in Blair County Prison on robbery and theft charges.

Matthew Hazlett, 36, is accused of robbing an employee of Cove Forge Behavioral Health in Williamsburg on Sunday after the employee picked Hazlett up on Covedale Road to talk him into returning to the drug rehab facility, according to charges filed by state police.

Hazlett was walking along the road when the Cove Forge employee found him and after he got into the vehicle, Hazlett told the employee that he had until the count of three to give him his cellphone.

Hazlett started to count after he said this and the employee gave him his phone, telling state police later he did so because he was afraid there would be violence.

Hazlett then told the Cove Forge employee he was going to drive him to Altoona. The employee pulled into a convenience store and told Hazlett he had to get gas before he got out with the keys. The employee walked into the convenience store and called 911 while Hazlett took off on foot, state police noted.

Hazlett was arrested in early January after he walked into a Broad Avenue apartment and passed out in a chair after he mumbled something to the person who lived there.

On Jan. 18, Hazlett broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home while brandishing a machete and threatened the woman and after posting bail, he returned to her home with a knife on Feb. 2.

Hazlett was jailed again but had his $50,000 cash bail changed to an unsecured bond on Feb. 17.

State police have now charged Hazlett with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft. He was arraigned Thursday morning by Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones, who set bail at $50,000 cash. Jones also arraigned Hazlett on an Altoona police felony theft case involving a U-Haul box truck that was stolen in early January.

Hazlett is also charged in another Altoona theft case from January, bringing the total number of criminal cases he’s facing this year to six.

Hazlett is due to appear before Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner on April 13 for a preliminary hearing on the robbery case. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the box truck theft case on April 14 at Central Court.